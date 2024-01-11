In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs 21.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS @ 9700 rpm & 150 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure in 2 colours. The R 1250 GS Adventure mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less