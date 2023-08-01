HT Auto
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Specifications

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure starting price is Rs. 21,20,000 in India. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Specs

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure comes with 1254 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of R 1250 GS Adventure starts at Rs. 21.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Specifications and Features

Pro BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
485 kg
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Fuel Capacity
30 L
Load Capacity
217 kg
Length
2270 mm
Wheelbase
1504 mm
Kerb Weight
268 kg
Height
1460 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm
Width
980 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
3.6s
Overall Mileage
14 kmpl
Top Speed
200 kmph
Max Power
136 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
76 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:1
Displacement
1254 cc
Clutch
Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
Cooling System
Air and Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer Engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs4
Bore
102.5 mm
Chassis
Two-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD Spring strut, continuously adjustable spring preload by means of hand wheel, Rebound-stage damping adjustable by hand wheel
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever, Central spring strut
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Pro
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Comfort Package ( Chrome Exhaust Pipe, Heated Grip, Tyre Pressure Control, Hand Protection ), Touring Package ( ESA, Keyless Ride, Preparation for GPS Device ), Dynamic Pac
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 11,8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Alternator
510 W
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
MF

BMW News

The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
This aerial photograph shows emergency boats extinguishing a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier cargo ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland. There were 3,000 vehicles on board.
Over 500 electric cars from BMW, Mercedes possibly charred on-board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast
28 Jul 2023
cargo ship carrying nearly 3,800 cars and construction vehicles is expected to burn for several more days off the coast of the Netherlands. One crew member has died and others have been injured. Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.
Ocean shippers playing catch up to electric vehicle fire risk
28 Jul 2023
BMW i5 is based on the new generation 5 Series sedan and promises a 475 km range on a single charge.
BMW i5 enters production in Germany, India launch in 2024. Details here
24 Jul 2023
File photo of a covered Tesla Model Y electric vehicle.
Electric Blitzkreig! Tesla sells more EVs than all German rivals combined
24 Jul 2023
View all
 

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Variants & Price List

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure price starts at ₹ 21.2 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 22.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW R 1250 GS Adventure comes in 1 variants. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure top variant price is ₹ 21.2 Lakhs.

Pro BS6
21.2 Lakhs*
1254 cc
136 PS @ 7750 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

