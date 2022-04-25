Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati Multistrada V2 comes with 937 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Multistrada V2 starts at Rs. 16.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Multistrada V2 sits in the Sports Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ducati Multistrada V2 price starts at ₹ 16.05 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.32 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Multistrada V2 comes in 2 variants. Ducati Multistrada V2's top variant is S.
₹16.05 Lakhs*
937 cc
114.5 PS
₹18.32 Lakhs*
937 cc
114.5 PS
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price