Ducati Multistrada V2 Specifications

Ducati Multistrada V2 starting price is Rs. 16,05,000 in India. Ducati Multistrada V2 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 937 cc cc engine. Ducati Multistrada V2 mileage is 16.9 kmpl.
16.05 - 18.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ducati Multistrada V2 Specs

Ducati Multistrada V2 comes with 937 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Multistrada V2 starts at Rs. 16.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Multistrada V2 sits in the

Ducati Multistrada V2 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
S
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Length
2269 mm
Wheelbase
1594 mm
Kerb Weight
222 kg
Height
1170 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
980 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
340 km
Max Speed
182 kmph
Max Power
114.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm
Max Torque
94 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
937 cc
Engine Type
Testastretta 11 Degree
Clutch
Slipper and self servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
94 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
48mm Fully Adjustable USD Forks with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Monoshock with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Urban,Enduro
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Brake Light, Ducati Multimedia System, Hands Free System, Ducati Skyhook Suspension System, Ducati Cornering Lights System, Backlit handlebar controls
Display
5 inch Colour TFT screen
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
12V -10Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Ys
Headlight
LED

Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

16.9 Lakhs
Hayabusa Specs
BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS

20.45 - 21.2 Lakhs
R 1250 GS Specs
UPCOMING
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs
Ducati Multistrada 950

Ducati Multistrada 950

15.49 Lakhs
Multistrada 950 Specs
Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

13.7 - 15.5 Lakhs
Tiger 900 Specs
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
CRF1100L Africa Twin Specs

Ducati Multistrada V2 News

New Ducati Multistrada V2 comes with lightweight and improved ergonomics.
Ducati launches new Multistrada V2 in India, comes with improved ergonomics
25 Apr 2022
Ducati Multistrada V2 is an improved version of Multistrada 950.
Ducati Multistrada V2 to launch in India on April 25
22 Apr 2022
Ducati Multistrada V2 breaks cover as an improved version of Multistrada 950.
Ducati Multistrada V2 launched as an improved version of Multistrada 950
1 Oct 2021
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S sits above the standard Streetfighter V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S to launch on 12th March. Know more
8 Mar 2024
Ducati Scrambler Icon equipped with a host of accessories.
Ducati launches new range of accessories for Scrambler. Check them out
5 Mar 2024
 Ducati Multistrada V2 News

Ducati Multistrada V2 Variants & Price List

Ducati Multistrada V2 price starts at ₹ 16.05 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.32 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Multistrada V2 comes in 2 variants. Ducati Multistrada V2's top variant is S.

STD
16.05 Lakhs*
937 cc
114.5 PS
S
18.32 Lakhs*
937 cc
114.5 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

