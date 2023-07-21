Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Tiger 900 comes with 888 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Tiger 900 starts at Rs. 13.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Tiger 900 sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Triumph Tiger 900 price starts at ₹ 13.7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Tiger 900 comes in 3 variants. Triumph Tiger 900 top variant price is ₹ 15.5 Lakhs.
₹13.7 Lakhs*
888 cc
23.66 kmpl
95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
₹14.35 Lakhs*
888 cc
19.60 kmpl
95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
₹15.5 Lakhs*
888 cc
95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price