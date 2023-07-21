HT Auto
Triumph Tiger 900 Specifications

Triumph Tiger 900 starting price is Rs. 13,70,000 in India. Triumph Tiger 900 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
13.7 - 15.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Tiger 900 Specs

Triumph Tiger 900 comes with 888 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Tiger 900 starts at Rs. 13.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Tiger 900 sits in the

Triumph Tiger 900 Specifications and Features

Rally PRO
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Wheelbase
1551 mm
Dry Weight
196 kg
Height
1502 mm
Saddle Height
850-870 mm
Width
935 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoked
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
61.9 mm
Max Torque
87 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
3
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.27:1
Displacement
888 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
78 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel frame, bolt on sub frame
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Showa rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 230mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Showa 45mm upside down forks, manual preload, rebound damping and compression damping adjustment, 240mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Charging Point
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Turn By Turn Navigation, GoPro Control
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Triumph Tiger 900 News

The Triumph Tiger 900 Aragon Edition celebrates the Trail category victory by Ivan Cervantes at the 38th annual Baja Espana Aragon event
Triumph Tiger 900 Aragon Edition listed on India website, launch soon
21 Jul 2023
The millionth Triumph Motorcycles, a custom-made Tiger 900, rolled off the production line marking a major milestone for the Hinckley-based two-wheeler manufacturer.
Triumph marks a million motorcycle production with special edition Tiger 900
1 Dec 2021
Tiger 900 line comes out as a replacement to the 10-year running Tiger 800 series. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro road test review: Leaner, meaner adventurer
29 Dec 2020
The Speed 400 shares its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Speed 400 delivery timeline unveiled
26 Jul 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
View all
 

Triumph Tiger 900 Variants & Price List

Triumph Tiger 900 price starts at ₹ 13.7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Tiger 900 comes in 3 variants. Triumph Tiger 900 top variant price is ₹ 15.5 Lakhs.

GT
13.7 Lakhs*
888 cc
23.66 kmpl
95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Rally
14.35 Lakhs*
888 cc
19.60 kmpl
95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Rally PRO
15.5 Lakhs*
888 cc
95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

