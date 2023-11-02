2023 Triumph Tiger 900 launched at 13.95 lakh, is more powerful than before

Triumph India has launched the updated Tiger 900 in the Indian market. The brand will now offer the motorcycle in just two variants GT and Rally Pro. They are priced at ₹13.95 lakh and ₹15.95 lakh respectively. The prices have been hiked by ₹15,000 and ₹45,000 respectively and the deliveries are expected to begin from February 2024. The manufacturer has discontinued the Rally variant in India as well as globally.

Powering the 2023 Tiger 900 is the same 888 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine that now produces more power than before. It puts out 106 bhp of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 90 Nm at 6,850 rpm. That is an increase of 13 bhp and 3 Nm. The engine continues to come with a six-speed transmission.

In terms of changes, the seat height of both the motorcycles has gone up. The Tiger GT's seat height is now between 820 and 840 mm whereas Tiger Rally Pro's seat height measures between 860 and 880 mm. The motorcycle now uses a new 7-inch TFT instrument cluster that is borrowed from the elder Tiger 1200. The instrument cluster now features Bluetooth connectivity as standard whereas earlier it was offered as an option.

Both motorcycle uses up-side down forks from Marzocchi, they have a diameter of 45 mm with 180 mm of travel and are manually adjustable for rebound and compression. At the rear is a monoshock that gets manual preload and rebound adjustment. Braking hardware is also shared between the motorcycles. There are twin 320 mm discs in the front and a 255 mm disc at the rear.

As the name suggests, the Tiger GT is made for touring on smooth highways because of which it comes with alloy wheels. Then there is the Rally Pro which gets spoked rims which are more durable and can take a beating while doing off-roading.

