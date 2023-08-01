HT Auto
BMW F850GS Specifications

BMW F850GS starting price is Rs. 12,50,000 in India. BMW F850GS is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
12.5 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW F850GS Specs

BMW F850GS comes with 853 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of F850GS starts at Rs. 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW F850GS sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes ...Read More

BMW F850GS Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
F 850 GS Pro
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Frame
Bridge-Type Frame, Steel Shell Construction
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Fuel Reserve
3.5 L
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Load Carrying Capacity
216 kg
Kerb Weight
233 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm
Top Speed
200 kmph
No. of Cylinders
2
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
Displacement
853 cc
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump Lubrication
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed
Emission Type
bs6
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Front Suspension
Upside-Down Telescopic Fork, Ø 43 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium Dual Swing Arm, Central WAD Spring Strut, Spring Pre-Load Hydraulically Adjustable, ReboundDamping Adjustable
Riding Modes
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Cruise Control
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Traction Control
Yes
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESA
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Sporty LED Tail Light
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

BMW F850GS Variants & Price List

BMW F850GS price starts at ₹ 12.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW F850GS comes in 1 variants. BMW F850GS top variant price is ₹ 12.5 Lakhs.

F 850 GS Pro
12.5 Lakhs*
853 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

