BMW F850GS comes with 853 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of F850GS starts at Rs. 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW F850GS sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW F850GS price starts at ₹ 12.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW F850GS comes in 1 variants. BMW F850GS top variant price is ₹ 12.5 Lakhs.
₹12.5 Lakhs*
853 cc
*Ex-showroom price
