Triumph Tiger 900 Aragon Edition listed on India website, launch soon

Triumph Motorcycles India is on a roll with new launches and the motorcycle maker is all set to introduce the Tiger 900 Aragon Edition soon. The upcoming Triumph Tiger 900 Aragon Edition is listed on the company’s India website soon after it made its debut globally. The special edition offering will be available with the Tiger 900 Rally Pro and Tiger 900 GT Pro variants and celebrates the Trail category victory by Ivan Cervantes at the 38th annual Baja Espana Aragon event.

Compared to the standard Triumph Tiger 900, the new Aragon Edition brings visual upgrades to the bikes. With respect to the Tiger 900 Rally Aragon edition, the special edition motorcycle gets a three-tone paint scheme finished in Matte Phantom Black, Matte Graphite and Crystal White colours. The colour scheme is further complemented by Racing Yellow highlights on the front beak, radiator shrouds and fuel tank. The bikes also get more prominent Tiger and Aragon Edition branding on the bodywork and fuel tank crash bars.

The Triumph Tiger 900 GT and Rally Aragon edition gets a three-tone paint scheme and prominent branding on the bodywork

On the Triumph Tiger 900 GT Aragon Edition, the bike gets a three-tone livery finished in Diablo Red, Matte Phantom Black, and Crystal White paint scheme. The Tiger and Aragon Edition gets prominent branding on the bodywork. The GT variant misses out on the crash bars. Both bikes get over 65 optional accessories for both models for personalisation.

Both variants of the Triumph Tiger 900 Aragon Edition will draw power from the 888 cc in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 87 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike uses a tubular steel frame with a bolt-on subframe and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels on the GT variant. The bike gets Marzocchi USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear.

On the Tiger 900 Rally, the bike gets 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels with a Showa suspension setup. Braking performance comes from Brembo Stylema calipers. Prices for the Triumph Tiger 900 Aragon Edition are expected to be announced in a few days.

