High demand catapults Triumph Speed 400 waiting period to four months

The Triumph Speed 400 has got nothing less than a blockbuster start and the motorcycle is already witnessing high demand within days of launch. The strong bookings have catapulted the waiting period for the motorcycle to about three to four months on average, Triumph dealers have communicated to HT Auto. While deliveries officially begin towards the end of July, dealerships are communicating a waiting period of 12-16 weeks to customers, depending on the location.

The Triumph Speed 400 is being made in India for the world and the motorcycle will go on sale in multiple markets. India is the first market to get the bike and it is being built at Bajaj Auto’s new Chakan 2 facility in Maharashtra. The company had previously communicated it wanted to begin series production in a staggered manner to ensure the plant turned into a ‘well-oiled’ facility, given the new machinery, workforce, and a new motorcycle.

Deliveries for the Triumph Speed 400 begin later this month

What's the waiting period for the Triumph Speed 400?

Nevertheless, the high demand for the Speed 400 has prompted Bajaj to ramp up production earlier than expected. The initial production will cater to the demand in India alone with the international launch slated for early 2024. The India plant will also export the motorcycle outside to Triumph facilities in the UK, Brazil and Thailand as assembly kits. This should keep prices competitive for the motorcycle across all markets.

It’s noteworthy to mention that the high demand needs to be fulfilled by less than 20 Triumph dealers at the moment with Bajaj Auto expanding the Triumph dealer network over the next few months. The company plans to have about 30 outlets operational by the end of July, followed by about 50 showrooms by October, moving up to 100 by March 2024 across 80 cities in the country. Most of these facilities will have service support as well.

Triumph Motorcycles is currently accepting bookings online and at dealerships for the Speed 400, which carries an ex-showroom price of ₹2.33 lakh ( ₹2.23 for the first ₹10,000 customers). The modern-classic roadster marks the British brand’s entry into the mass-market space taking on the segment-leader Royal Enfield, along with Jawa, Yezdi, Honda, and Harley-Davidson. We rode the Triumph Speed 400 recently and were impressed with its quality levels, peppy motor and super rideability. You can check out the video review below.

Watch: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Worth the hype?

With Bajaj at the forefront of sales and distribution for Triumph in India, the Speed 400’s long-term success depends on the after-sales and service experience. The company has announced a promising 16,000 km service with a two-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty as standard. The same extends to genuine accessories as well. The Speed 400 promises to have a maintenance cost less than that of a 350 cc Royal Enfield over a three-year period.

