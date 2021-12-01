Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Triumph marks a million motorcycle production with special edition Tiger 900
The millionth Triumph Motorcycles, a custom-made Tiger 900, rolled off the production line marking a major milestone for the Hinckley-based two-wheeler manufacturer.
British two-wheeler manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles has hit a major milestone which coincides with the brand's 120th anniversary next year. The brand has rolled out its millionth motorcycle from its facility based in Hinckley.

The millionth motorcycle built since the brand’s return in 1990 is a custom painted model of Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

