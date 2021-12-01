Triumph marks a million motorcycle production with special edition Tiger 900

Triumph marks a million motorcycle production with special edition Tiger 9002 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2021, 04:02 PM IST
The millionth Triumph Motorcycles, a custom-made Tiger 900, rolled off the production line marking a major milestone for the Hinckley-based two-wheeler manufacturer.
British two-wheeler manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles has hit a major milestone which coincides with the brand's 120th anniversary next year. The brand has rolled out its millionth motorcycle from its facility based in Hinckley.
The millionth motorcycle built since the brand’s return in 1990 is a custom painted model of Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro.
Similar Bikes
Bmw F 900 R
895 cc
₹ 10.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Bmw F 900 Xr
895 cc
₹ 10.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
888 cc
₹ 11.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Triumph Tiger 900
888 cc
₹ 13.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
1868 cc
₹ 31.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Triumph Street Scrambler 900
NA