Ducati Multistrada 950 comes with 937 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 22.86 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 20 litres. The price of Multistrada 950 starts at Rs. 12.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Multistrada 950 sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less