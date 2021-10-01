HT Auto
1/52
2/52
3/52
4/52
5/52
View all Images
6/52

Ducati Multistrada 950

12.84 - 15.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Ducati Multistrada 950 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Ducati Multistrada 950 Specs

Ducati Multistrada 950 comes with 937 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 22.86 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 20 litres. ...Read More

Ducati Multistrada 950 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
S
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
230 kg
Dry Weight
207 kg
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Saddle Height
820-860 mm
Wheelbase
1594 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR19,Rear :- 170/60-ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
3.87s
Acceleration (0-160)
8.42s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.17m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
3.36s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
2.88s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
2.82s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.21s
Highway Mileage
22.86 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
41.80m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
26.83m
Max Power
114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm
Max Torque
94 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.6:1
Displacement
937 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per Cylinder
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
94 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Monoshock, Electronic Compression, Rebound Damping and Spring Pre-load Adjustable with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)
Front Suspension
fully adjustable USD fork, Electronic Compression and Rebound Damping Adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Power Modes, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shifter (DQS)
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5* TFT Colour
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED

Ducati Multistrada 950 Alternatives

UPCOMING
KTM 890 Adventure

KTM 890 Adventure

11.5 - 12.5 Lakhs
Check 890 Adventure details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
KTM 790 Adventure

KTM 790 Adventure

11.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check 790 Adventure details
View similar Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

10.79 - 11.4 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Multistrada ... vs Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Versys 1000

Kawasaki Versys 1000

10.89 - 11.55 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Multistrada ... vs Versys 1000
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
Check F 750 GS details
View similar Bikes

Ducati Multistrada 950 News

Ducati Multistrada V2 breaks cover as an improved version of Multistrada 950.
Ducati Multistrada V2 launched as an improved version of Multistrada 950
1 Oct 2021
Ducati Panigale V4 R is the hard-core version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched at 69.99 lakh, bookings open
23 Jun 2023
Players get to ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S in PUBG Mobile with the latest V2.6 update
You can now ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S while playing PUBG Mobile
24 May 2023
Ducati plans to launch several new motorcycles in the Indian markets.
Ducati motorcycles to be offered with benefits up to 4 lakh: Details
19 May 2023
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know
11 May 2023
View all
 

Ducati Multistrada 950 Variants & Price List

Ducati Multistrada 950 price starts at ₹ 12.84 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Multistrada 950 comes in 1 variants. Ducati Multistrada 950 top variant price is ₹ 15.49 Lakhs.

S
15.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
937 cc
22.86 kmpl
114.5 PS @ 9
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Ducati Bikes

    Trending Ducati Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Ducati Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details