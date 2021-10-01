Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati Multistrada 950 comes with 937 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 22.86 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 20 litres. The price of Multistrada 950 starts at Rs. 12.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Multistrada 950 sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ducati Multistrada 950 price starts at ₹ 12.84 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Multistrada 950 comes in 1 variants. Ducati Multistrada 950 top variant price is ₹ 15.49 Lakhs.
S
₹15.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
937 cc
22.86 kmpl
114.5 PS @ 9
