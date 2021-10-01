Ducati Multistrada V2 launched as an improved version of Multistrada 950

Ducati has taken the covers off its new offering 2022 Multistrada V2, which is a rebranded version of the Ducati Multistrada 950 motorcycle. The new Ducati Multistrada V2 is aimed to target customers who seek the comfort of a trail bike, while gaining versatility for daily use even in the city.

The new Ducati Multistrada V2 is the first in a series of planned premieres by the Italian brand. Basically, nothing has changed radically other than the name, which now matches the other mid-size bikes in the Ducati range.

In addition to the name, the key changes include an updated V-Twin engine that can deliver 113 hp and 98 Nm of torque. It also gets improved gearbox and clutch besides other small changes.

Another key change is that the bike is now lighter than the Multistrada 950. Ducati engineers have found a way to reduce the weight of the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta engine by around two kgs, while the total weight is reduced by five kgs. The standard Multistrada V2 model now weighs 221 kgs with a full tank of 24 litres. The Multistrada V2 S weighs slightly more at 225 kgs with all fluids.

Ducati will offer the new Multistrada V2 in two versions. The top-of-the-line Ducati Multistrada V2 S comes with a semi-active Skyhook suspension, a 5-inch LCD screen, up and down quickshifters, and illuminated steering wheel switches.

On both versions, the saddle height was lowered by 10 mm, and the saddle shape became narrower. The motorcycle should be more comfortable for people of short stature. In addition, there is an optional 790 mm saddle. For taller riders, the footpegs have been lowered by 10 mm, which means legroom hasn't changed.

Ducati has launched the base model at a starting price of $15,295 (roughly converted to ₹11.35 lakh), and the S version starts at $ 17,895 (around ₹13.28 lakh).