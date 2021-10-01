Ducati Multistrada 950 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 16.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Multistrada 950 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 16.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Multistrada 950 dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Ducati Multistrada 950 on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ducati Multistrada 950 is mainly compared to Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Triumph Tiger 900 which starts at Rs. 13.7 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and CFMoto MT800 starting at Rs. 13 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Ducati Multistrada 950 S ₹ 16.92 Lakhs