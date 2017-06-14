Saved Articles

Ducati Multistrada 950 S

1/52
2/52
3/52
4/52
5/52
6/52
17.23 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Multistrada 950 Key Specs
Engine937 cc
Mileage22.86 kmpl
Power114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm
Max Torque94 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Multistrada 950 S Latest Updates

Multistrada 950 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Multistrada 950 S (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 17.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 20 L
  • Max Power: 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per Cylinder
    • Mileage of S is 22.86 kmpl....Read More

    Ducati Multistrada 950 S Price

    S
    ₹17.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    937 cc
    22.86 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    15,49,000
    RTO
    1,23,920
    Insurance
    38,015
    Accessories Charges
    11,617
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    17,22,552
    EMI@37,024/mo
    Ducati Multistrada 950 S Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    20 L
    Wheelbase
    1594 mm
    Kerb Weight
    230 kg
    Dry Weight
    207 kg
    Saddle Height
    820-860 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-ZR19,Rear :- 170/60-ZR17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    265 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    3.87s
    Acceleration (0-160)
    8.42s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    16.17m
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    3.36s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    2.88s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    2.82s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    2.21s
    Highway Mileage
    22.86 kmpl
    Braking (100-0 Kmph)
    41.80m
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    26.83m
    Max Power
    114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm
    Stroke
    67.5 mm
    Max Torque
    94 Nm @ 6750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    12.6:1
    Displacement
    937 cc
    Clutch
    Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Liquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per Cylinder
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    94 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Tubular steel Trellis frame
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Fully adjustable Monoshock, Electronic Compression, Rebound Damping and Spring Pre-load Adjustable with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)
    Front Suspension
    fully adjustable USD fork, Electronic Compression and Rebound Damping Adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Quick Shifter
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Riding Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Power Modes, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shifter (DQS)
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Power Modes
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    5* TFT Colour
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Ducati Multistrada 950 S EMI
    EMI33,322 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,50,296
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,50,296
    Interest Amount
    4,49,018
    Payable Amount
    19,99,314

