In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Multistrada 950 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 950
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.8 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|114.5 PS @ 9
|99.2 PS PS