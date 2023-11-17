Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Manual

1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12
17.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Key Specs
Engine1082.96 cc
View all CRF1100L Africa Twin specs and features

CRF1100L Africa Twin Manual Latest Updates

CRF1100L Africa Twin falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of CRF1100L Africa Twin Manual (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 17.75

  • Fuel Capacity: 24.5 L
  • Length: 2307 mm
  • Max Power: 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
    • ...Read More

    Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Manual Price

    Manual
    ₹17.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1082.96 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    15,96,500
    RTO
    1,27,720
    Insurance
    38,761
    Accessories Charges
    11,973
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    17,74,954
    EMI@38,151/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Manual Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    24.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    210 mm
    Length
    2307 mm
    Wheelbase
    1558 mm
    Kerb Weight
    239 kg
    Height
    1523 mm
    Saddle Height
    810-830 mm
    Width
    963 mm
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    36 psi
    Wheel Size
    Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    310 mm
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    32 psi
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    29 psi
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-150/70-R18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    256 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    41 psi
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Max Power
    99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    81.455 mm
    Max Torque
    103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Electronic, digital transistor
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.0:1
    Displacement
    1082.96 cc
    Clutch
    Multiplate Wet Clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    Manual Transmission
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    92 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Semi Double Cradle
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Pro-Link
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Off-Road,Urban
    Switchable ABS
    Yes
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Mobile Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Quick Shifter
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Power Modes
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 6 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lithium-ion
    Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Manual EMI
    EMI34,336 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,97,458
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,97,458
    Interest Amount
    4,62,678
    Payable Amount
    20,60,136

    Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin other Variants

    DCT
    ₹19.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1082.96 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,50,500
    RTO
    1,40,040
    Insurance
    41,178
    Accessories Charges
    13,128
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,44,846
    EMI@41,802/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Alternatives

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS BS6

    12.8 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    CRF1100L Afr... vs Ninja ZX-10R

    Popular Honda Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Honda Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details