In 2024 BMW F850GS or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl.