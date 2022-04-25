Ducati launches new Multistrada V2 in India, comes with improved ergonomics 

Premium motorcycle brand Ducati on Monday announced the launch of its new Multistrada V2 in India, at a starting price of ₹14.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The Multistrada V2 S comes priced at ₹16.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Ducati claims the new Multistrada V2 comes promising better comfort, better handling experience, and a more enhanced technologically advanced twin-cylinder engine. The motorcycle enhances Ducati's strength in the adventure tourer segment in India.

Speaking about its design, the new Ducati Multistrada V2 comes with sporty and aggressive themed styling. It retains the signature Ducati Multistrada including the clean surface, fluid lines and bold fascia. The mirrors, alloy wheels and brake discs with aluminium flange come influenced by the Multistrada V4. The sculpted and aggressive headlamp, taillight, and turn indicators come with LED lights. It gets a Ducati Brake Light system from Multistrada V4. The S version comes with a full-LED headlamp, equipped with the Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL).

Ducati claims that the new Multistrada V2 comes 2.9 kg lighter due to its design elements, while the overall weight reduction is 5 kg. It has also received sportier graphics compared to the outgoing model. The motorcycle features a classic Ducati Red paint theme with black rims. Other design elements include a new Street Grey livery with a black frame and GP Red rims, which are available for the Multistrada V2 S model.

Ducati has added a host of advanced technologies to the new Multistrada V2. It comes with four different riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro. It gets Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) platform to act on the interventional levels of ABS cornering. It also features eight-way adjustable Ducati Traction Control (DTC), cruise control, three-way adjustable ABS cornering, and Vehicle Hold Control (VHC).

The dashboard of the Multistrada V2 consists of a large, high-visibility LCD. The S version, on the other hand, features a high-resolution five-inch colour TFT display, with an intuitive interface. Ducati claims that its multimedia system gets hands free system and Ducati quick shift up and down. The power source for the motorcycle is a 937 cc Testastretta engine that churns out 113 hp power at 9,000 rpm and 94 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said that the Ducati Multistrada V2 is an all-new model which has been extensively worked on to achieve significant weight reduction on the engine and chassis. "It also features revisions in design and ergonomics, which blend perfectly with a lighter, tried and tested Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine. It’s fun, accessible, and comes with a cutting edge electronics package, a hallmark of the Ducati motorcycles of the yore," he further added.

