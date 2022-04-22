KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights

Benelli BN125 has been launched in the European market. It competes against the likes of the KTM 125 Duke and the Yamaha MT-15.

Benelli BN125 has been launched in the European market. The new bike comes out as the smallest offering in the company’s lineup and sources inspiration from the much popular TNT 302 bike. The latter was also previously sold in the Indian market.

On the outside, the motorcycle borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether. At the front, it packs a headlight flanked with bulb indicators. Other key exterior highlights include a muscular tank with sporty blackend strip running in the centre, alloys, red dipped trellis frame, stepped seats, and sharper tail end. The bike has been introduced in four colour options including neon, black, white and red.

(Also Read: Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 125 cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor. This engine has been rated to churn out 11bhp of maximum power backed up with 10 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox. In comparison, its output is slightly less than its arch rival KTM 125 Duke which also runs on a 125 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine but churns out a higher 14.3bhp of power and 12 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of hardware and cycleparts, the bike comes kitted with USD forks and a monoshock. For braking duties it gets a 260mm front disc and 240mm rear disc with CBS. The bike rolls on road-spec tyre which are shod over 110/80 front and 130/70 rear 17-inch alloy wheels.

The motorcycle has been introduced in the European market only at EUR 2,499 (approximately ₹2.06 lakh). However, it is unlikely to be offered in the Indian market anytime soon.

First Published Date: