BMW R 1250 RT Pro BS6

24.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW R 1250 RT Key Specs
Engine1254 cc
R 1250 RT Pro BS6 Latest Updates

R 1250 RT falls under Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of R 1250 RT Pro BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 24.96 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 25 L
  • Length: 2222 mm
  • Max Power: 135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Twin Cylinder, Air/Liquid Cooled, DOHC, Boxer Engine
    BMW R 1250 RT Pro BS6 Price

    Pro BS6
    ₹24.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1254 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    22,50,000
    RTO
    1,80,000
    Insurance
    49,017
    Accessories Charges
    16,875
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    24,95,892
    EMI@53,646/mo
    BMW R 1250 RT Pro BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Total Weight
    505 kg
    Fuel Reserve
    4 L
    Fuel Capacity
    25 L
    Load Capacity
    226 kg
    Length
    2222 mm
    Wheelbase
    1485 mm
    Kerb Weight
    279 kg
    Saddle Height
    825 mm
    Width
    985 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    276 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Cast aluminium
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    3.7s
    Top Speed
    200 kmph
    Max Power
    135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm
    Stroke
    76 mm
    Max Torque
    143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Shaft Drive
    Compression Ratio
    12.5:1
    Displacement
    1254 cc
    Clutch
    Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled & Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Twin Cylinder, Air/Liquid Cooled, DOHC, Boxer Engine
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    102.5 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Two-section frame, front- and bolted on rear frame, load-bearing engine
    Body Type
    Tourer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adj
    Front Suspension
    BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 37 mm, central spring strut
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Road,Yes
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Navigation
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Riding Modes, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Bluetooth
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 16 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Alternator
    508 W
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    MF
    BMW R 1250 RT Pro BS6 EMI
    EMI48,282 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    22,46,302
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    22,46,302
    Interest Amount
    6,50,605
    Payable Amount
    28,96,907

