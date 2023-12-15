R 1250 RT falls under Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of R 1250 RT Pro BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 24.96 Lakhs. The fuel R 1250 RT falls under Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of R 1250 RT Pro BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 24.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Pro BS6 is 25 L litres. It offers many features like Navigation, Adjustable Windscreen, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Pass Switch and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 25 L Length: 2222 mm Max Power: 135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm Engine Type: Twin Cylinder, Air/Liquid Cooled, DOHC, Boxer Engine ...Read MoreRead Less