In 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs 24.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm & 125 Nm @ 8750 rpm. On the other hand, Pan America 1250 engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp @ 8,750 rpm & 128 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Pan America 1250 in 1 colour. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.2 kmpl.