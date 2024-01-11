In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS or Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS or Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs 20.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs 24.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Pan America 1250 engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp @ 8,750 rpm & 128 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Pan America 1250 in 1 colour. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less