Harley-Davidson Sportster S STD

Harley-Davidson Sportster S Right Side View
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Right View
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Front Left View
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Front View
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Left View
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Rear Left View
17.21 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Key Specs
Engine1252
Power122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Speed193.6-230 kmph
View all Sportster S specs and features

Sportster S STD Latest Updates

Sportster S falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Sportster S STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 17.21 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD

  • Fuel Capacity: 11.8 L
  • Length: 2270 mm
  • Max Power: 122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Revolution Max 1250T
    • ...Read More

    Harley-Davidson Sportster S STD Price

    STD
    ₹17.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1252
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    15,54,000
    RTO
    1,24,320
    Insurance
    42,226
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    17,20,546
    EMI@36,981/mo
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    11.8 L
    Ground Clearance
    90 mm
    Length
    2270 mm
    Wheelbase
    1520 mm
    Kerb Weight
    228 kg
    Saddle Height
    765 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Speed
    193.6-230 kmph
    Max Power
    122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    72.3 mm
    Max Torque
    125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    1252
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Revolution Max 1250T
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    105 mm
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    ENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    4 Inch TFT
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S STD EMI
    EMI33,283 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,48,491
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,48,491
    Interest Amount
    4,48,496
    Payable Amount
    19,96,987

