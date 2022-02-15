In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs Sportster S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diavel 1260
|Sportster s
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|164.2 PS PS
|122.3 PS PS