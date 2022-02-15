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Ducati Diavel 1260 vs Harley-Davidson Sportster S

In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs Sportster S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diavel 1260 Sportster s
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 17.7 Lakhs₹ 18.05 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1252 cc
Power164.2 PS PS122.3 PS PS

Filters
Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
STD
₹17.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Diavel 1260 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L11.8 L
Wheelbase
1600 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
249 kg228 kg
Dry Weight
218 kg-
Saddle Height
780 mm765 mm
Tyre Brand
Pirelli-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 240/45-ZR17Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
129 Nm @ 7500 rpm125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:1-
Displacement
1262 cc1252
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable TimingRevolution Max 1250T
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
106 mm105 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Trellis Frame-
Body Type
Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, Preload and Rebound Adjustable, single side swingarm-
Front Suspension
50 mm Adjustable USD Fork-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Bosch Cornering ABS Evo, Ducati Wheelie Control Evo (DWC), Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL)ENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Power Modes
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,58,13318,24,637
Ex-Showroom Price
18,49,00016,49,000
RTO
1,47,9201,31,920
Insurance
42,72343,717
Accessories Charges
18,4900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,23739,218

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