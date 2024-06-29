In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 15.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Nightster vs Sportster S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Sportster s
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|₹ 15.54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|122.3 PS PS