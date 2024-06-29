HT Auto
Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Harley-Davidson Sportster S

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 15.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Nightster vs Sportster S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Sportster s
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 15.54 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc1252 cc
Power89.7 PS PS122.3 PS PS

Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹15.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
975 cc1252
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975TRevolution Max 1250T
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
97 mm105 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l11.8 L
Length
2250 mm2270 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm90 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg228 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm765 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control SystemENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Display
Yes4 Inch TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,96717,20,546
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,00015,54,000
RTO
97,9201,24,320
Insurance
37,04742,226
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20936,981

