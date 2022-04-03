HT Auto
Harley-Davidson Sportster S On Road Price in Bangalore

Harley-Davidson Sportster S Right Side View
1/15
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Right View
2/15
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Front Left View
3/15
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Front View
4/15
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Left View
5/15
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Rear Left View
6/15
19.07 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Sportster S Price in Bangalore

Harley-Davidson Sportster S on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 19.07 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Harley-Davidson Sportster S STD₹ 19.07 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

STD
₹19.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1252
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,54,000
RTO
3,10,489
Insurance
42,226
On-Road Price in Bangalore
19,06,715
EMI@40,983/mo
Close

Harley-Davidson Sportster S News

The upcoming new Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to get power from a revolution Max liquid-cooled engine.
Harley-Davidson Sportster set for debut on April 12, to sit below Sportster S
3 Apr 2022
The test was conducted at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), located in Jaipur and was carried over by a team of five riders.
Harley-Davidson Sportster S creates history, covers 3141 km in 24-hour test
15 Feb 2022
Harley-Davidson Sportster S in action at the Hero test track in Jaipur.
Harley-Davidson Sportster S dominates 24-hour endurance test, covers 3,141 kms
14 Feb 2022
Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India: Price, features, specs explained
5 Dec 2021
Harley-Davidson Sportster S carries forward the typical Sportster styling with stripped-back exteriors.
Harley Davidson Sportster S to launch today: Price expectations, features, specs
4 Dec 2021
Harley-Davidson Videos

The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
16 Nov 2019
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
