Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India at a price of ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India: Price, features, specs explained

2 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2021, 07:54 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Harley-Davidson Sportster S is the brand's second major launch in India in 2021 after the debut of the Pan America 1250 adventure touring model. Pre-bookings for the Sportster S in India has already started.

Harley-Davidson has launched its new bike Harley-Davidson Sportster S in India at a price of 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Already launched in the global markets earlier, the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S motorcycle is the US-based two-wheeler manufacturer's second major launch in India this year.

The biggest feature of this bike is its 1250 cc liquid cooled, V-twin engine. The same engine is also given in the company's Pan America 1250 Adventure Touring Motorcycle. The engine generates power of 119.3bbhp and peak torque of 127.4Nm. This advanced engine is also equipped with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch.

Harley Davidson has worked heavily to reduce the weight of the new generation motorcycle. The motor of the new Sportster S is integrated into the motorcycle as the centerpiece of the chassis. The use of lightweight materials made it possible to achieve the desired value for the specific power of the engine. With a full 11.8 litre tank, the Sportster S weighs just 228 kg.

As far as the looks are concerned, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S looks quite imposing with its high-mount exhaust pipes, LED headlights at the front and wide 5-spoke cast aluminium 17-inch wheels at the front and 16-inchers at the rear, with Brembo radial monoblock four-piston callipers.

The bike comes with a a 4.0 inch TFT screen. With this, the smartphone can be connected via Bluetooth and the convenience of navigation can also be taken advantage of. It also gets features like all-LED lighting, cruise control and tire pressure monitoring system. The bike gets four riding modes – Road, Sports, Rain and Custom. It gets Corning Enhanced Anti-Lock Braking System (C-ABS) which takes into account the lean angle of the motorcycle.

Harley is offering the motorcycle in three color options - Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson and Stone Wash White Pearl. The company has started the bookings for the motorcycle and the deliveries are expected by the end of this month.

  • First Published Date : 05 Dec 2021, 07:54 AM IST

