Harley-Davidson Sportster set for debut on April 12, to sit below Sportster S

US premium motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has released a video teasing its new Sportster that is slated for unveiling on 12th April 2022. The upcoming new Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to be positioned below the Sportster S. As the teaser image has shown the motorcycle, it looks significantly different.

Speaking about its styling elements, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster comes with a circular headlamp unlike the modern rectangular LED headlamp visible in the S model. The headlamp gets a bikini fairing around it. Other changes include a larger front alloy wheel shod with thinner tyres.

Moving to the side profile, the motorcycle gets a revised riding position that appears to be offering a more comfortable riding stance compared to the Sportster S. Speaking about another distinctive styling of the upcoming Harley-Davidson Sportster, it gets a curved fender and twin shock absorbers instead of a monoshock.

The upcoming new Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to get power from a revolution Max liquid-cooled engine, which will come with a low-slung exhaust pipe, instead of a side-mounted unit. However, it is not clear if the US premium motorcycle marquee will offer the Revolution Max 1250 or the 975 on this lower variant of the Sportster.

In terms of pricing, the upcoming motorcycle is likely to be priced significantly lower than the Harley-Davidson Sportster S, which is available at ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the US iconic motorcycle brand is tight-lipped about the pricing of its upcoming model.

