HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Harley Davidson Sportster Set For Debut On April 12, To Sit Below Sportster S

Harley-Davidson Sportster set for debut on April 12, to sit below Sportster S

Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to be priced significantly lower than the Sportster S.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2022, 10:28 AM
The upcoming new Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to get power from a revolution Max liquid-cooled engine.
The upcoming new Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to get power from a revolution Max liquid-cooled engine.
The upcoming new Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to get power from a revolution Max liquid-cooled engine.
The upcoming new Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to get power from a revolution Max liquid-cooled engine.

US premium motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has released a video teasing its new Sportster that is slated for unveiling on 12th April 2022. The upcoming new Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to be positioned below the Sportster S. As the teaser image has shown the motorcycle, it looks significantly different.

(Also Read: Classic Legends delivers 500 bikes across Maharashtra on Gudi Padwa)

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250
1252 cc
₹ 16.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail
1746 cc
₹ 15.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
1868 cc
₹ 21.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883
883 cc
₹ 9.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹ 26.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Speaking about its styling elements, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster comes with a circular headlamp unlike the modern rectangular LED headlamp visible in the S model. The headlamp gets a bikini fairing around it. Other changes include a larger front alloy wheel shod with thinner tyres.

Moving to the side profile, the motorcycle gets a revised riding position that appears to be offering a more comfortable riding stance compared to the Sportster S. Speaking about another distinctive styling of the upcoming Harley-Davidson Sportster, it gets a curved fender and twin shock absorbers instead of a monoshock.

The upcoming new Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to get power from a revolution Max liquid-cooled engine, which will come with a low-slung exhaust pipe, instead of a side-mounted unit. However, it is not clear if the US premium motorcycle marquee will offer the Revolution Max 1250 or the 975 on this lower variant of the Sportster.

In terms of pricing, the upcoming motorcycle is likely to be priced significantly lower than the Harley-Davidson Sportster S, which is available at 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the US iconic motorcycle brand is tight-lipped about the pricing of its upcoming model.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2022, 10:28 AM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson Harley Davidson Sportster premium motorcycle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz recalls 11 S-Class in US over faulty rear thrust arm
Mercedes-Benz recalls 11 S-Class in US over faulty rear thrust arm
Maruti Suzuki aims to sell around six lakh CNG vehicles this fiscal year
Maruti Suzuki aims to sell around six lakh CNG vehicles this fiscal year
Are EVs truly sustainable? Only if we cross these hurdles
Are EVs truly sustainable? Only if we cross these hurdles
Tesla opens world's longest Supercharger in France. Check details
Tesla opens world's longest Supercharger in France. Check details
Harley-Davidson Sportster set for debut on April 12, to sit below Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster set for debut on April 12, to sit below Sportster S

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city