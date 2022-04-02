HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Classic Legends Delivers 500 Bikes Across Maharashtra On Gudi Padwa

Classic Legends delivers 500 bikes across Maharashtra on Gudi Padwa

Classic Legends has delivered 500 new Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2022, 03:15 PM
The deliveries of the new Jawa and Yezdi bikes took place across the company's 19 dealership touchpoints across Maharashtra.
The deliveries of the new Jawa and Yezdi bikes took place across the company's 19 dealership touchpoints across Maharashtra.
The deliveries of the new Jawa and Yezdi bikes took place across the company's 19 dealership touchpoints across Maharashtra.
The deliveries of the new Jawa and Yezdi bikes took place across the company's 19 dealership touchpoints across Maharashtra.

Classic Legends announced on Saturday that it has delivered 500 new Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year. The deliveries of the new Jawa and Yezdi bikes took place across the company's 19 dealership touchpoints across Maharashtra.

Welcoming the new members to the Jawa Kommuniti, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends, said, “On this auspicious day, we are pleased to add colours to the festivities of motorcycle enthusiasts by handing them the keys to their favourite Jawa & Yezdi models. As we walk towards normalcy after the pandemic, we are enthusiastic about the response that we are receiving and look forward to adding more and more riders to our Kommuniti this year."

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
334 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 2.05 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
334 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 1.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
334 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 2.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jawa 42 (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42
293 cc
₹ 1.65 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jawa Perak (HT Auto photo)
Jawa Perak
334 cc
₹ 1.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: 2022 Yezdi range first ride review: Step ahead in affordable, premium biking)

Classic Legends revived the Jawa brand in the country back in 2018. And within one years of operations, the company built a strong portfolio with the announcement of three models such as the Jawa, Jawa forty two and Perak. Moreover, the company also announced the launch of Yezdi brand earlier this years with models such as Adventure, Scrambler & Roadster. 

(Also Read: Yezdi Roadster vs Honda H'ness vs Royal Enfield Meteor: Specs, prices compared)

Classic Legends currently has a network of over 300 dealerships in the country and plans to expand its presence even further to reach out to more customers.

Meanwhile, Indian Army a few months back concluded its Swarnim Vijay Varsh with a special bike rally on Jawa Motorcycles to Longewala. The rally was organised to commemorate 50 years of the 1971 war victory against Pakistan. (Read more details here)

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2022, 02:37 PM IST
TAGS: Classic Legends Jawa Jawa bikes Yezdi Yezdi bikes Gudi Padwa
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ford recalls more than 7 lakh vehicles in US over software, fire-risk issues
Ford recalls more than 7 lakh vehicles in US over software, fire-risk issues
Tata Motors delivers 712 Nexon, Tigor EVs in Maharashtra, Goa on one day
Tata Motors delivers 712 Nexon, Tigor EVs in Maharashtra, Goa on one day
Volkswagen issues global recall of more than 1 lakh hybrid cars over fire risk
Volkswagen issues global recall of more than 1 lakh hybrid cars over fire risk
Tata teases 'brand new electric suv' concept ahead of debut next week
Tata teases 'brand new electric suv' concept ahead of debut next week
Tesla is poised for another record quarter amid high gas prices
Tesla is poised for another record quarter amid high gas prices

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city