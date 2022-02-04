|Engine
|1133 cc
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|Max Speed
|159.1 kmph
Indian Scout Rogue price starts at ₹ 17.28 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.41 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Scout Rogue comes in 3 variants. Indian Scout Rogue's top variant is Stealth Gray.
₹17.28 Lakhs*
1133 cc
₹17.29 Lakhs*
1133 cc
₹17.41 Lakhs*
1133 cc
|Model Name
Indian Scout Rogue
|Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114
|Triumph Rocket 3
|Ducati Diavel 1260
|Indian Scout
|Ducati XDiavel
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹17.28 - 17.41 Lakhs
₹18.25 Lakhs
₹18 - 20.95 Lakhs
₹17.7 - 19.25 Lakhs
₹13.6 - 18.33 Lakhs
₹17.5 - 22.6 Lakhs
|Engine
1133 cc
1745 cc
2458 cc
1262 cc
1133 cc
1262 cc
|Mileage
25 kmpl
12 kmpl
14.6 kmpl
18 kmpl
25 kmpl
18 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
-
-
-
Yes
-
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual