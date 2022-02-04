Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Indian Scout Rogue

Indian Scout Rogue starting price is Rs. 17,28,077 in India. Indian Scout Rogue is available in 3 variant and Indian Scout Rogue mileage is 25 kmpl.
17.28 - 17.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Indian Scout Rogue Key Specs
Engine1133 cc
Mileage25 kmpl
Max Speed159.1 kmph
View all Scout Rogue specs and features

Indian Scout Rogue Variants & Price

Indian Scout Rogue price starts at ₹ 17.28 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.41 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Scout Rogue comes in 3 variants. Indian Scout Rogue's top variant is Stealth Gray.

Black Metallic
17.28 Lakhs*
1133 cc
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Black Smoke
17.29 Lakhs*
1133 cc
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Stealth Gray
17.41 Lakhs*
1133 cc
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Indian Scout Rogue Specifications and Features

Max Power95.1 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Mileage25 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine1133 cc
Max Speed159.1 kmph
View all Scout Rogue specs and features

Indian Scout Rogue comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Indian Scout Rogue
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114Triumph Rocket 3Ducati Diavel 1260Indian ScoutDucati XDiavel
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹17.28 - 17.41 Lakhs
₹18.25 Lakhs
₹18 - 20.95 Lakhs
₹17.7 - 19.25 Lakhs
₹13.6 - 18.33 Lakhs
₹17.5 - 22.6 Lakhs
Engine
1133 cc
1745 cc
2458 cc
1262 cc
1133 cc
1262 cc
Mileage
25 kmpl
12 kmpl
14.6 kmpl
18 kmpl
25 kmpl
18 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
ABS
-
-
-
-
Yes
-
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual

Indian Scout Rogue News

The new Indian Scout Rouge comes out as a new variant of the motorcycle which packs several styling as well as performance updates.
New Indian Scout Rogue breaks cover
4 Feb 2022
Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan - Chairman (IFQM), Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Managing Director, Sun Pharma, Dilip Shanghvi and Soumitra Bhattacharya - CEO (IFQM) are the Board members of IFQM.
7 leading Indian companies launch Indian Foundation for Quality Management
20 Mar 2024
The Indian Racing League will return in 2024 in August and aims to provide new opportunities for the country's racing talent
We are low on opportunities, not talent, in motorsport: Indian Racing League boss
7 Mar 2024
Indian auto industry has seen a jump of 23.2 per cent across all segments in January 2024.
Indian auto industry kickstarts 2024 on a positive note. Check details
14 Feb 2024
Strong demand for SUVs, a host of new car launches, improved availability and wedding season have helped the growth of passenger vehicle sales in January 2024.
India's car sales smash record in January, two-wheelers see strong rural demand
13 Feb 2024
View all
 Indian Scout Rogue News

Indian Scout Rogue FAQs

The Indian Scout Rogue offers a mileage of 25 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser Bikes.
The top variant of Indian Scout Rogue is the Stealth Gray.
The Indian Scout Rogue boasts a 1133 cc engine, generating a max power of 95.1 PS.
The Indian Scout Rogue offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, Black Metallic is priced at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Stealth Gray is priced at Rs. 17.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

