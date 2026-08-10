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Indian Scout Rogue vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Indian Scout Rogue or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout Rogue engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Scout Rogue vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scout rogue Rocket 3
BrandIndianTriumph
Price₹ 17.28 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1133 cc2458 cc
Power95.1 PS PS182 PS PS

Filters
Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
Black Metallic
₹17.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Indian Scout Rogue Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L18 L
Length
2274 mm-
Ground Clearance
129 mm-
Wheelbase
1576 mm1677 mm
Kerb Weight
250 kg320 kg
Height
1181 mm1183 mm
Saddle Height
649 mm750 mm
Width
995 mm920 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
95.1 PS182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
73.6 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1133 cc2458 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
99 mm110.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Engine Temp-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,24,70726,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
17,28,07724,03,100
RTO
1,55,5271,92,248
Insurance
41,10355,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,36956,978

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