In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Scout Rogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xdiavel
|Scout rogue
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|95.1 PS PS