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HomeCompare BikesScout [2022-2025] vs Scout Rogue

Indian Scout [2022-2025] vs Indian Scout Rogue

In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Scout Rogue Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scout [2022-2025] Scout rogue
BrandIndianIndian
Price₹ 17.83 Lakhs₹ 17.28 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1133 cc1133 cc
Power127.8 PS PS95.1 PS PS

Filters
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
Black Metallic
₹17.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Indian Scout [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
146 mm129 mm
Length
2324 mm2274 mm
Wheelbase
1575 mm1576 mm
Height
1068 mm1181 mm
Kerb Weight
256 Kg250 kg
Saddle Height
649 mm649 mm
Width
916 mm995 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm298 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
159 kmph-
Max Power
127.8 PS95.1 PS
Stroke
73.6 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1133 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-TwinLiquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
99 mm99 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks/76 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork/120 mm-
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine TempExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Engine Temp
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,84,78919,24,707
Ex-Showroom Price
17,82,61817,28,077
RTO
1,60,4361,55,527
Insurance
41,73541,103
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,66041,369

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