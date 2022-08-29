HT Auto
Nissan Rogue Sport SUV to go off production line in December

The production of the Nissan Rogue Sport will end in December while sales will continue into early 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2022, 18:39 PM
Nissan is planning to take the Rogue Sport SUV off the production line as it looks to revamp its model lineup. In a recent company memo, the manufacturer announced the move, notifying the development to dealerships. The Nissan Rogue Sport SUV will go off production by the end of December. The move will also allow the manufacturer to shift production to higher-demand vehicles such as the Rogue, Kicks, and Pathfinder.

The production of the Nissan Rogue Sport will end in December while sales will continue into early 2023 and Nissan will provide parts support through 2033, Auto News reported.

(Also read | Nissan India hits key milestone of one million units exported)

The Nissan Rogue Sport hasn't been among the top-selling vehicles of the brand and has never really caught on quite like the company had hoped since it was introduced in 2017. The model sits between the Kicks and the Rogue and had been expected to deliver 70 per cent conquest sales. However, as early as September 2019, it was clear that the model's sales have been on shaky ground.

In fact, the gap between the Rogue and the Rogue Sport has widened as the latter has moved slightly upscale. Compared to this, the smaller Nissan Kicks sounds more promising. It is set for a redesign in early 2024 that is expected to see it become longer and wider.

The launch of the new-generation Rogue last year also means that it feels like a much more modern vehicle than the Rogue Sport. "With the all-new Rogue and recently redesigned Kicks, we will continue to cover this part of [the] market effectively," Nissan vice president Scott Shirley said in the memo. “We are also able to invest more resources in our current vehicle lifecycles and next-generation products."

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2022, 18:38 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Rogue Nissan Rogue Sport
