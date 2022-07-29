HT Auto
Home Auto News Nissan India Hits Key Milestone Of One Million Units Exported

Nissan India hits key milestone of one million units exported

Nissan started exporting models made at its facility in Chennai back in 2010.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2022, 12:23 PM
Nissan Magnite competes in the entry-level sub-compact SUV segment. (HT Auto)
Nissan Magnite competes in the entry-level sub-compact SUV segment. (HT Auto)
Nissan Magnite competes in the entry-level sub-compact SUV segment. (HT Auto)
Nissan Magnite competes in the entry-level sub-compact SUV segment.

Underlining its commitment towards ‘Make in India’, Nissan India on Friday announced it has now exported one million units from its facility in Tamil Nadu with units manufactured here being dispatched to 108 countries across the world. The company manufactures its models at the Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd. plant near Chennai and started exports from here back in September of 2010.

Nissan manufactures its cars at the RNAIPL facility for both the domestic market as well as exports to New Zealand, Australia as well as countries in Latin America, West Asia, Africa and Europe. At present, the company's best-selling model is the Magnite sub-compact SUV which is also sent to countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. “Nissan India is a key hub for the exports of completely built-up cars and for parts supply. We would like to congratulate all our teams involved for this great achievement and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Port officials and Union and Tamil Nadu Government for their continued support," said Frank Torres, President of Nissan India.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiagoev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Tiagoev
 
₹5 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19 kmpl
₹5.12 - 7.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Nissan further underlines that the expansion of RNAIPL facility has ensured that demand within India and in overseas markets can be catered to more effectively. The launch of the Magnite in late 2020, in particular, has accelerated operations here.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

At present, Nissan continues to bet heavily on the Magnite because its performance in other segments remains either lackluster or missing. Magnite continues to rake in respectable sales numbers for the company but the presence in other segments remains miniscule.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2022, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan India Magnite
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings to start tomorrow at ₹21,000
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings to start tomorrow at 21,000
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Xiaomi plans of $10 billion car project may hit regulatory barrier
Xiaomi plans of $10 billion car project may hit regulatory barrier
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives over 20,000 bookings
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives over 20,000 bookings
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi's electric car project hits regulatory roadblock
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi's electric car project hits regulatory roadblock

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city