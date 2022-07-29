Nissan India hits key milestone of one million units exported

Underlining its commitment towards ‘Make in India’, Nissan India on Friday announced it has now exported one million units from its facility in Tamil Nadu with units manufactured here being dispatched to 108 countries across the world. The company manufactures its models at the Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd. plant near Chennai and started exports from here back in September of 2010.

Nissan manufactures its cars at the RNAIPL facility for both the domestic market as well as exports to New Zealand, Australia as well as countries in Latin America, West Asia, Africa and Europe. At present, the company's best-selling model is the Magnite sub-compact SUV which is also sent to countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. “Nissan India is a key hub for the exports of completely built-up cars and for parts supply. We would like to congratulate all our teams involved for this great achievement and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Port officials and Union and Tamil Nadu Government for their continued support," said Frank Torres, President of Nissan India.

Nissan further underlines that the expansion of RNAIPL facility has ensured that demand within India and in overseas markets can be catered to more effectively. The launch of the Magnite in late 2020, in particular, has accelerated operations here.

At present, Nissan continues to bet heavily on the Magnite because its performance in other segments remains either lackluster or missing. Magnite continues to rake in respectable sales numbers for the company but the presence in other segments remains miniscule.

