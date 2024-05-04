Actress Mona Singh brings home Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV worth 1 crore

Popular for her roles in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Laal Singh Chaddha and 3 Idiots, actress Mona Singh has just brought home a new Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV. The announcement and images were shared by Auto Hangar Mercedes Benz which is the dealership that delivered the vehicle to the actress. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is one of the more popular choices for celebrities and the model is priced between ₹97 lakh and ₹1.15 crore. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

The latest offering from Mercedes-Benz, the new GLE, provides customers with a choice between petrol and diesel engine options. The GLE 450 petrol variant boasts a powerful 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine, delivering an impressive 375 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the GLE 300d, which is the more popular choice among buyers, is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that produces 265 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. For those seeking even more power, there's the top-spec GLE 450d, featuring a 3.0-litre diesel engine that generates 362 bhp and a whopping 750 Nm of torque. As of now, it remains unknown which variant Mona Singh has opted for in the new GLE.

What sets all three engines apart is the inclusion of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, providing an additional boost of 20 bhp and 200 Nm. This not only enhances low-end acceleration but also improves fuel efficiency. Furthermore, all power units are paired with an automatic transmission, that delivers power to all four wheels through the All-Wheel Drive system.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift made its debut in India last year. This mid-life update brought forth a range of enhancements, including a revamped grille, bumper, and LED DRLs, as well as new headlamps and taillights. Inside the cabin, the GLE received a well-deserved upgrade, drawing inspiration from the opulent Maybach GLS to create a truly lavish ambience. Notable updates encompass a new multi-function steering wheel equipped with capacitive touch control panels, an upgraded infotainment screen featuring the latest MBUX system, and reclining seats with a sliding function. Additionally, the GLE now boasts electrically operable sun blinds, fast-charging USB-C ports, four-zone climate control, and an impressive array of nine airbags for enhanced safety.

