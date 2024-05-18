VinFast's stock plunges by 65% amid poor EV sales

A 65 per cent slide in VinFast Auto Ltd.’s stock this year underlines the challenge faced by the electric-vehicle maker backed by Vietnam’s richest man. It plans to almost triple vehicle delivery this year to 100,000, but had barely hit a 10th of that goal in the first quarter. Meanwhile, it’ll need to raise capital for global expansion, given plans for factories in North Carolina, Indonesia and India.

“VinFast is too ambitious and could continue to face challenges as it expands rapidly overseas," said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Ken Foong. “They could do well in Vietnam as there isn’t too much competition there, but in the US and other regions, there might be more competition."

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs View Details Tata Punch EV 35 Kwh 35 Kwh 421 km 421 km ₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 6.99 - 9.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The EV maker controlled by Pham Nhat Vuong is trying to break into the global market at a time when Chinese competitors are increasing exports while Tesla Inc. slashed prices last month. The unprofitable company has lost more than 90% of its market value since a spectacular US market debut in August, when the stock had in the span of two weeks soared 700%.

Vuong, who owns almost 98% of the company, has pledged to invest at least another $1 billion of his personal wealth into VinFast. He forecast that the carmaker will breakeven or have positive gross profit in 2025, having posted a $618.3 million loss in the first quarter.

So far, it has delivered just 9,689 cars in the first three months of the year after dispatching a total of 34,855 vehicles in 2023. The bulk of its sales have been to related parties of the company. The carmaker highlighted an improvement in the US, which accounts for more than 10% of its deliveries in that period. It has 16 dealers in seven states.

The firm is targeting sales in as many as 50 markets by the end of 2024, given Vietnam’s limited market. Annual sales of electric vehicles in the Southeast Asian country is estimated at less than 1 million this year, according to HSBC Global Research.

“VinFast may achieve its production target, but won’t achieve sales as they are too weak in their home market," said Jochen Siebert, managing director of JSC Automotive Consulting. “Their home vehicle market isn’t that big and the cars they sell are quite expensive and small for a luxury market."

In a sign of investor skepticism, the stock has dropped from $8.37 a share at the end of last year to $3.08 on Monday.

The carmaker is betting on a $2 billion manufacturing complex in North Carolina — which it expects to complete by the end of 2025 — and planned facilities in Indonesia and India to establish its presence in key markets. That may further burden its balance sheet after the company posted net debt of about $2.9 billion as at end March. Cash and cash equivalents were only at $123.3 million.

Also Read : VinFast likely to bring in electric SUVs to India after Centre's new EV policy

Some analysts remain bullish on the stock, citing progress in the company’s expanding dealerships and pace of deliveries.

Its Vietnam facility is more than adequate to meet targets for the year, Brian Dobson, a senior research analyst at Chardan Capital Markets LLC, wrote in a report dated April 18. The brokerage kept a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $13.

VinFast may need more funding for their expansion plans, said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Foong. The company’s target of breaking even at the gross-profit level in 2025 may be challenging, “given the current run-rate and competition in the sector," he said.

First Published Date: