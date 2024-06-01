HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Sales Up 2 Per Cent At 76,766 Units In May

Tata Motors sales up 2 per cent at 76,766 units in May

By: PTI
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2024, 16:54 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The total domestic sales stood at 75,173 units last month against 73,448 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 2 per cent, Tata Motors said in a r
...
Tata Tiago CNG
Tata Motors reported 2 per cent rise in total wholesales at 76,766 units in May against 74,973 units sold during the same month last yeear
Tata Tiago CNG
Tata Motors reported 2 per cent rise in total wholesales at 76,766 units in May against 74,973 units sold during the same month last yeear

Tata Motors on Saturday reported a 2 per cent rise in total wholesales at 76,766 units in May as compared with 74,973 units in the same month last year.

The total domestic sales stood at 75,173 units last month against 73,448 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 2 per cent, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.65 - 8.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon 315 km
₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago NRG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.70 - 8.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
View Details

Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market, were up 2 per cent at 47,075 units as compared to 45,984 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Total commercial vehicle sales too rose 2 per cent to 29,691 units from 28,989 units in May 2023.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2024, 16:54 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Auto Sales Auto Sales 2024 Car Sales Tata Motors Auto Sales May 2024

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.