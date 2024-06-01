Tata Motors sales up 2 per cent at 76,766 units in May

Tata Motors on Saturday reported a 2 per cent rise in total wholesales at 76,766 units in May as compared with 74,973 units in the same month last year.

The total domestic sales stood at 75,173 units last month against 73,448 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 2 per cent, Tata Motors said in a r

The total domestic sales stood at 75,173 units last month against 73,448 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 2 per cent, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Tiago 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.65 - 8.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago NRG 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.70 - 8.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs View Details

Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market, were up 2 per cent at 47,075 units as compared to 45,984 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Total commercial vehicle sales too rose 2 per cent to 29,691 units from 28,989 units in May 2023.

First Published Date: