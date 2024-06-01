HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Tvs Two Wheeler Sales Grow By 13 Per Cent To 359,590 Units In May 2024

TVS two-wheeler sales grow by 13 per cent to 359,590 units in May 2024

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2024, 16:40 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Two-wheeler sales contributed the highest at 359,590 units, registering a hike of 13 per cent over 319,295 units sold in May last year.
TVS Raider 125
Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 271,140 units, an increase of 7 per cent against 252,690 units sold in May 2023.
TVS Raider 125
Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 271,140 units, an increase of 7 per cent against 252,690 units sold in May 2023.

TVS Motor Company reported its sales for May 2024 and the company sold a cumulative 369,914 units in May 2024, a hike of 12 per cent over 330,609 units in May 2023. Two-wheeler sales contributed the highest at 359,590 units, registering a hike of 13 per cent over 319,295 units sold in May last year.

TVS' domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 271,140 units, an increase of 7 per cent against 252,690 units sold in May 2023. Motorcycles dominated TVS’ two-wheeler sales with 173,627 units sold last month, registering an increment of 7 per cent over 162,248 units sold in May 2023. On the other hand, scooter sales registered a growth of 20 per cent with 145,305 units sold in May this year, as against 121,156 units sold in May 2023.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Raider (HT Auto photo)
TVS Raider
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon67 kmpl
₹ 95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
Engine Icon124.45 cc Mileage Icon64.75 kmpl
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Compare
Honda Xblade (HT Auto photo)
Honda XBlade
Engine Icon162.0 cc Mileage Icon50.0 kmpl
₹ 78,803 - 1.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xtreme 160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme 160s
Engine Icon163.0 cc Mileage Icon48.0 kmpl
₹ 1.08 Lakhs
View Details
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
BatteryCapacity Icon4.0 kWh Range Icon120 km/charge
₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Compare
Hero Xtreme 125r (HT Auto photo)
Hero  Xtreme 125R
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon66 kmpl
₹ 95,000 - 99,500
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : TVS unveils iQube with 2.2 kWh battery, to start delivery of ST variant soon.

Sales for the TVS iQube stood at 18,674 units in May this year, growing by 4 per cent over 17,953 units during the same period last year. The company’s exports also increased by 27 per cent to 96,966 units last month, as against 76,607 units in May 2023. Two-wheelers contributed 88,450 units to exports in May, growing by 33 per cent over 66,605 units shipped in May 2023.

Three-wheeler sales stood at 10,324 units in May this year, witnessing a 10 per cent drop in volumes over 11,314 units sold in May 2023.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2024, 16:40 PM IST
TAGS: two wheeler sales two wheeler sales May 2024

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.