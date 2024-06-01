TVS two-wheeler sales grow by 13 per cent to 359,590 units in May 2024

TVS Motor Company reported its sales for May 2024 and the company sold a cumulative 369,914 units in May 2024, a hike of 12 per cent over 330,609 units in May 2023. Two-wheeler sales contributed the highest at 359,590 units, registering a hike of 13 per cent over 319,295 units sold in May last year.

TVS' domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 271,140 units, an increase of 7 per cent against 252,690 units sold in May 2023. Motorcycles dominated TVS’ two-wheeler sales with 173,627 units sold last month, registering an increment of 7 per cent over 162,248 units sold in May 2023. On the other hand, scooter sales registered a growth of 20 per cent with 145,305 units sold in May this year, as against 121,156 units sold in May 2023.

Sales for the TVS iQube stood at 18,674 units in May this year, growing by 4 per cent over 17,953 units during the same period last year. The company’s exports also increased by 27 per cent to 96,966 units last month, as against 76,607 units in May 2023. Two-wheelers contributed 88,450 units to exports in May, growing by 33 per cent over 66,605 units shipped in May 2023.

Three-wheeler sales stood at 10,324 units in May this year, witnessing a 10 per cent drop in volumes over 11,314 units sold in May 2023.

