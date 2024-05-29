Maruti's first electric car with 550 km of range spotted, will launch in 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is preparing to enter the electric vehicle market in India with the eVX. The concept version was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and the production version will be launched in mid-2025. The electric vehicle is currently under development and Toyota is also expected to launch its version of the eVX. The eVX will be made in India and will also be exported to other countries. Recently, a test mule of the Maruti eVX was spotted while it was being tested on Indian roads.

In the video, the electric SUV can be spotted and it looks quite close to the Grand Vitara in terms of dimensions. However, because the eVX is based on a new all-electric platform, the cabin space on offer is expected to be better than that of the Grand Vitara. The new platform will be an electric skateboard platform in which the wheels are placed on the corners and the floorboard consists of batteries. This helps in opening up space for the occupants inside the cabin.

The battery pack on offer is expected to be around 60 kWh and the claimed range is expected to be around 550 km. There is also a possibility that Maruti Suzuki will offer a smaller battery pack with less range which means that it will be more affordable.

In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki eVX measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and it stands 1,600 mm tall. The wheelbase size and ground clearance have not been unveiled by Maruti Suzuki. The production version of the eVX looks quite different from the concept version. Gone are the V-shaped headlamps, they are replaced with simpler-looking headlamps with LED projector units. At the rear, there would be a sleek tail lamp setup with an LED lightbar.

