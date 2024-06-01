Innova, Hyryder and Fortuner lead Toyota’s 24 per cent sales growth in May 2024

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reported its volumes for May 2024 and the automaker registered a sale of 25,273 units, witnessing a growth of 24 per cent year-on-year, as against 20,410 units sold during the same month last year. The brand’s domestic sales stood at 23,959 units, while exports stood at 1,314 units last month. Month-on-month sales also increased by 23 per cent over April 2024 when the company sold 20,494 units.

Commenting on the sales performance, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We continue to post double-digit growth in the month of May 2024 by reporting 24 per cent growth as compared to the previous year. Our unrelenting customer-centric approach has inspired us to stay ahead of the curve by understanding the diverse needs of our customers and offering a diverse array of products and services. We will continue to energize our customer-centricity by enhancing touchpoints and curating innovative value-added services aimed at creating delightful ownership experiences."

“Furthermore, the sustained enthusiasm shown by customers towards all our products and services underscores the success of our product strategy and our deep market connection. Our diversified portfolio consisting of multi-pathway powertrains and designed to deliver enhanced value is at the forefront of our growth. Leading this charge are models such as the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Legender, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hilux, and LC300. Additionally, the strong sales of the Camry Hybrid, Glanza, Vellfire, and Rumion have significantly contributed to our upward trajectory," he added further.

Toyota also recorded a 48 per cent growth in volumes in the first five months of the calendar year. The company sold 1,22,776 units between January and May 2024, as against 82,763 units sold during the same period during the previous calendar year.

Toyota also introduced the Urban Cruiser Taisor in its fleet in April this year, deliveries of which began last month. The new UC Taisor is a re-badged Maruti Suzuki Fronx and competes in the sub-4-metre SUV segment. The coupe-styled SUV is offered with a 1.0-litre turbo, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and a CNG option. Transmission options include the 5-speed manual, AMT, and a torque converter.

