Maruti Suzuki sales drop 2 per cent to 1,74,551 units in May

By: PTI
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2024, 19:43 PM
Maruti Suzuki reported a 2 per cent year-on-year dip in total wholesales at 1,74,551 units, against 1,78,083 units that were dispatched to its dealers
The new Maruti Suzuki Swift faired well for the automaker in its first month of sales with 19,393 units sold in May
The new Maruti Suzuki Swift faired well for the automaker in its first month of sales with 19,393 units sold in May

Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported a 2 per cent year-on-year dip in total wholesales at 1,74,551 units in May 2024. The company had dispatched a total of 1,78,083 units to its dealers in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose marginally to 1,44,002 units last month from 1,43,708 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Sales of mini-segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 9,902 units from 12,236 units in May 2023. Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, also fell to 68,206 units from 71,419 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, including Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6, clocked sales of 54,204 units last month as against 46,243 units earlier.

Sales of vans were at 10,960 units in May 2024 as against 12,818 units a year ago, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,692 units as against 2,888 units in May 2023.

MSI said its exports last month declined to 17,367 units from 26,477 units in the same period last year.

