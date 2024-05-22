Pune Porsche Taycan crash: Why it's even more crucial to drive a supercar safe

The Porsche crash incident in Pune that left two persons dead has shocked the entire country. While the main accused is believed to be a 17-year-old minor who may have been under the influence of alcohol, the accident has once again made it imperative to highlight just how important it is to drive safe, more so when behind the wheel of a supercar.

The incident involved a Porsche Taycan allegedly being driven by the minor in the wee hours of Sunday morning when it reportedly hit two persons on a motorbike. Both victims died on the spot, as per police officials, and while the driver of the Taycan reportedly tried to escape, he was caught by people who had rushed to the spot. He was even thrashed in an incident that was caught on camera.

Speed and alcohol make a very lethal combination that is obviously illegal but can also be extremely dangerous for persons inside a vehicle as well as people on the road. Any motor vehicle can be susceptible to accident if not being driven with full attention but the stakes become higher still if the vehicle is an extremely capable automotive engineering marvel like the Porsche Taycan.

What is the price of Porsche Taycan in India?

Porsche Taycan comes into India via the import route and is priced between ₹1.61 crore and ₹2.44 crore even before taxes kick in. The Taycan is the first all-electric offering from Porsche, a company known for decades for manufacturing some of the most thrilling sportscars anywhere in the world.

What is the top speed of Porsche Taycan?

Taycan is touted as the most powerful Porsche ever.

The Taycan is an enormously capable electric sportscar model. There are five variants of the Taycan available in India. While the Taycan RWD and Taycan 4S get a 79.2 kWh battery pack, the Taycan GTS, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S have a 93.4 kWh battery pack within. The range of the Porsche Taycan is at around 390 kms per charge.

But drive distance is not the main highlight of the Taycan. Instead, it is the sheer acceleration that the electric sportscar offers that warrants heightened caution on the part of the driver. The Taycan offers up to 750 bhp and a mammoth maximum torque of 1,050 Nm - again, depending on the variant. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under three seconds.

How many Taycan models has Porsche sold?

The Taycan marked the entry of Porsche into the world of electric mobility. The electric sportscar competes against the likes of Tesla Model S and Mercedes EQS AMG, among others.

The Taycan has fared strong since its initial launch in global markets back in 2019. Globally, Porsche sold 4,044 units of Taycan in 2020, 8,747 units in 2021, 7,272 units in 2022 and 7,716 units in 2023. In India, the company sold 113 units of Taycan in all of 2023.

