Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)

₹ 9.55 to 13.69 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Mileage 14.23 to 20.45 kmpl
Engine 1,461 to 1,498 cc
Transmission Manual
Fuel type Petrol and Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

XL (Petrol) BS IV, 1498 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 9.55 Lakhs

XE D (Diesel) BS IV, 1461 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 9.89 Lakhs

XV (Petrol) BS IV, 1498 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 10.95 Lakhs

XL D (Diesel) BS IV, 1461 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 11.09 Lakhs

XV D (Diesel) BS IV, 1461 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 12.51 Lakhs

XV Premium D (Diesel) BS IV, 1461 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 13.69 Lakhs

