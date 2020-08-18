Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Additional Features
Inside Door Handle With Mat Chrome Map Lamp Parking Brake Chrome Tip Gear Shift Knob With Chrome Finish Interior Scheme Black Doorpad Armrest Front and Rear Fabric Front Seat Back Pocket Primium Interior
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Graphine Body Structure, Aspheric Glass In Outside Mirror, LED High Mounted Stop Lamp, Emergency Stop Signal, Dual Horn Trumpet NissanConnect - Safety & urity
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
No
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Body Coloured Bumper Body Coloured Outer Door Handles LED Signature Lamps R17 5-Spoke Machined Alloy Wheels Satin Skid Plate Fixed Intermittent Wiper Body Side Cladding Satin Chrome Trunk Garnish Body Color
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
No
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
No
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
Yes