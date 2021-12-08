Nissan launches special program for owners of Magnite and Kicks: Details here

Nissan India on Wednesday has announced the launch of its Nissan Circle Program, meant for the existing owners and new buyers of Nissan Magnite and Kicks SUVs.

As the automaker claims, the consumers who own or have booked the Magnite or Kicks, are eligible to enter the program by enrolling themselves for the program.

The automaker claims that under this program, it will offer the members monthly exclusive offers allowing them to earn reward points. Also, there will be an additional bonus for the customers for reference.

Customers will have option to convert their reward points into Paytm cash to buy Nissan Genuine Accessories and other value-added services at Nissan dealerships only. Customers who will refer Nissan to friends and family will be eligible to earn an additional referral bonus by filling in their contact details on the Nissan website.

The automaker claims that this program will enable the customers to engage with the brand and build a stronger relationship as well.

Speaking about the launch of this program, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd, said that customer-centricity is key to all its actions and to commemorate Nissan Magnite’s first year anniversary the company has introduced the Nissan Circle program.

Nissan Magnite is one of the most successful cars for the brand in India. This compact SUV competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Ford EcoSport.

Nissan Magnite comes available with two petrol engines - a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre unit and a 1.0-litre turbocharged motor as well. The naturally-aspirated engine churns out 72 hp of power and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbo-petrol motor kicks out 100 hp of power and 160 Nm of torque.