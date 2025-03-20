Nissan Kicks scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test
- Nissan Kicks offers both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive in the global market.
Nissan Kicks that was tested by Latin NCAP was equipped with 6 airbags.
Nissan Kicks that is being sold in the global market has scored 5 stars in the crash test done by Latin NCAP. The 2025 Kicks scored 90 per cent points in adult occupant protection, 92 per cent in child protection, 76 per cent in pedestrian and vulnerable road users and 85 per cent in safety assist systems.
