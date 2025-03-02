Nissan GT-R R35 bids farewell after 18 years. Check details

The legendary Nissan GT-R R35 has reached its end of the road. Considering the record for 18 years, production has officially ceased for the R35, closing the curtains on an iconic age of sports cars. On February 28, the Japanese automaker conveyed with that, from then on, it will no longer receive orders for the GT-R in Japan, indicating the end of its production.

On February 28, the Japanese automaker, Nissan conveyed with that, from then on, it will no longer receive orders for the GT-R in Japan, indicating th

In the official statement, Nissan has expressed its appreciation for the loyal customer base having made the announcement, “We have received many orders for the Nissan GT-R and have now finished accepting orders for the planned production quantity. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our customers for their support since its release in 2007." This announcement comes after the discontinuation of the GT-R in North America come October 2024, which has already given us the T-Spec Takumi and Skyline trims as the final editions.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Nissan Sunny 2025 1498 cc 1498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 8.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Juke 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Leaf ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Qashqai 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Nissan X-Trail 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 49.92 Lakhs Compare

Also Read : Godzilla to retire in 2025: What's killing Nissan GT-R? Top boss reveals reason

Nissan GT-R R35: A Global Farewell

The GT-R R35 has gradually been phased out across different markets due to evolving regulatory challenges such as safety, noise, and emissions standards. For Australia and New Zealand, the GT-R bid farewell in October 2021, and Europe and the UK did so in March 2022. Japan-the home of the GT-R-now officially turns the page on this chapter as well.

Celebrated for its performance since its unveiling at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show, the GT-R R35 earned the title of "'Godzilla" because it could take on sophisticated series supercars. Over the years, Nissan introduced several iterations of the R35 GT-R with performance upgrades. The latest gen model was introduced in 2023. The car's heart, a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which was rated at 473 bhp initially, was increased to 565 bhp in its last iteration, while the high-performance Nismo variant managed to pump out 600 bhp.

Also Read : Nissan GT-R design evolves for electric future: To carry DNA of predecessors

What’s Next for the GT-R?

Though the closing chapter of the R35 might be at hand, Nissan has teased what can come next. The 2023 Hyper Force Concept shapes the future of the GT-R lineage, with industry experts weighing in that an all-electric supercar could be next for the follow-up R36. Reports also posit that Nissan is investing in solid-state battery tech. Interestingly, since solid-state battery tech is not expected to be ready until 2028, R36 is a few years far from now.

While the full-electric GT-R remains a possibility, nonetheless, Nissan has not yet confirmed whether to follow a hybrid approach before transitioning to EV technology.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: