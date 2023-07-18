Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Nissan Kicks comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Kicks measures 4,384 mm in length, 1,813 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,673 mm. The ground clearance of Kicks is 210. A five-seat model, Nissan Kicks sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Nissan Kicks price starts at ₹ 9.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 14.65 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Nissan Kicks comes in 8 variants. Nissan Kicks top variant price is ₹ 14.15 Lakhs.
XL 1.5
₹9.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV 1.5
₹10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Turbo 1.3
₹11.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Pre Turbo 1.3
₹12.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Turbo 1.3 CVT
₹13.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XV Pre (O) Turbo 1.3
₹13.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Pre (O) Turbo 1.3 Dual Tone
₹13.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Pre Turbo 1.3 CVT
₹14.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
