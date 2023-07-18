HT Auto
Nissan Kicks

9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Nissan Kicks is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Nissan Kicks Specs

Nissan Kicks comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Kicks measures 4,384 mm in length, 1,813 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,673 mm. The ...Read More

Nissan Kicks Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
XV Pre Turbo 1.3 CVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
254 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
15.8
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.3 HR13DDT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
790
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1330 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Mcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Height
1669
Ground Clearance
210
Length
4384
Width
1813
Wheelbase
2673
Bootspace
400
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)

Nissan Kicks Variants & Price List

Nissan Kicks price starts at ₹ 9.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 14.65 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Nissan Kicks comes in 8 variants. Nissan Kicks top variant price is ₹ 14.15 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XL 1.5
9.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV 1.5
10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Turbo 1.3
11.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Pre Turbo 1.3
12.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Turbo 1.3 CVT
13.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XV Pre (O) Turbo 1.3
13.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Pre (O) Turbo 1.3 Dual Tone
13.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Manual
XV Pre Turbo 1.3 CVT
14.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1330 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Nissan Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Nissan Cars

