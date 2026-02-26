The Citroen Basalt marks the French automaker’s foray into the mass-market coupe SUV space in India. Launched as part of Citroen’s C-Cubed program, which focuses on markets such as India and South America, the Basalt is built on the same platform as the C3 and C3 Aircross. It debuted on August 9, 2024, as the country’s first mass-market ICE coupe SUV, bringing the style of premium coupe crossovers into a more accessible price bracket. The model comes in a five-seater configuration and directly rivals the likes of the Tata Curvv.

Citroen Basalt Price and Variants

The Basalt is designed to cater to a wide range of budgets, offering three primary trims: You, Plus, and Max. Recently, the lineup was further enhanced with the introduction of the Basalt X range, featuring premium black and tan interiors and added features like ventilated seats.

Variant Engine & Transmission Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) You 1.2L Petrol MT ₹ 8.15 Lakh Plus 1.2L Petrol MT ₹ 9.62 Lakh Plus Turbo 1.2L Turbo Petrol MT ₹ 11.02 Lakh Max Turbo 1.2L Turbo Petrol MT ₹ 12.07 Lakh Plus Turbo AT 1.2L Turbo Petrol AT ₹ 12.27 Lakh Max Turbo AT 1.2L Turbo Petrol AT ₹ 13.34 Lakh – ₹ 13.55 Lakh

Note: Prices vary based on the specific "X" edition upgrades and dual-tone colour options.

Engine Specifications and Performance

Citroen offers two distinct engine choices for the Basalt, ensuring a balance between city efficiency and highway power:

1.2L Gen III PureTech Naturally Aspirated Petrol: Producing 82 PS and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine is ideal for urban commuters seeking high reliability and efficiency.

Producing 82 PS and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine is ideal for urban commuters seeking high reliability and efficiency. 1.2L Gen III PureTech Turbo Petrol: This "beast" of an engine delivers 110 PS. When paired with the 6-speed manual, it produces 190 Nm, while the 6-speed torque converter automatic boosts torque to 205 Nm.

Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Mileage)

The Basalt stands out as one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles in its class, particularly in its turbo-manual avatar:

1.2L NA Petrol MT: 18 kmpl

18 kmpl 1.2L Turbo Petrol MT: 19.5 kmpl

19.5 kmpl 1.2L Turbo Petrol AT: 18.7 kmpl

Safety

Safety is a core pillar for Citroen in the Indian market. The Basalt has been awarded a 4-star safety rating by Bharat NCAP, making it one of the safest SUV-coupes in its segment.

Standard Safety Features across all variants:

6 Airbags (Front, Side, and Curtain)

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Hill Hold Control (HHC)

ISOFIX child seat anchors

3-point seatbelts for all passengers with reminders

ABS with EBD

Key Features and Technology

The 2025 and 2026 iterations of the Basalt emphasise comfort and "Advanced Comfort" suspension, a signature Citroen trait that soaks up bumps like a much more expensive vehicle.

Infotainment: A 10.25-inch high-definition touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A 10.25-inch high-definition touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Driver Display: A 7-inch full digital instrument cluster with customizable views.

A 7-inch full digital instrument cluster with customizable views. Comfort: The new Basalt X edition introduces ventilated front seats and a specialised rear-seat wing-to-wing headrest for maximum relaxation.

The new edition introduces ventilated front seats and a specialised rear-seat wing-to-wing headrest for maximum relaxation. Convenience: Tropicalized automatic climate control, rear AC vents, wireless smartphone charging, and a massive 470-litre boot.

Citroen Basalt Rivals

The Citroen Basalt is the first ICE-powered coupe SUV in the mass market, with its closest direct rival being the upcoming Tata Curvv ICE. Beyond this, it also competes with established mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and Honda Elevate, offering a unique body style alternative within this segment.