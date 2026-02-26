PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageImages

CITROEN Basalt X

7.95 - 13.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
The Citroen Basalt marks the French automaker’s foray into the mass-market coupe SUV space in India. Launched as part of Citroen’s C-Cubed program, which focuses on markets such as India and South America, the Basalt is built on the same platform as the C3 and C3 Aircross. It debuted on August 9, 2024, as the country’s first mass-market ICE coupe SUV, bringing the style of premium coupe crossovers into a more accessible price bracket. The model comes in a five-seater configuration and directly rivals the likes of the Tata Curvv.

Citroen Basalt Price and Variants

The Basalt is designed to cater to a wide range of budgets, offering three primary trims: You, Plus, and Max. Recently, the lineup was further enhanced with the introduction of the Basalt X range, featuring premium black and tan interiors and added features like ventilated seats.

VariantEngine & TransmissionEx-Showroom Price (Approx.)
You1.2L Petrol MT 8.15 Lakh
Plus1.2L Petrol MT 9.62 Lakh
Plus Turbo1.2L Turbo Petrol MT 11.02 Lakh
Max Turbo1.2L Turbo Petrol MT 12.07 Lakh
Plus Turbo AT1.2L Turbo Petrol AT 12.27 Lakh
Max Turbo AT1.2L Turbo Petrol AT 13.34 Lakh – 13.55 Lakh

Note: Prices vary based on the specific "X" edition upgrades and dual-tone colour options.

Engine Specifications and Performance

Citroen offers two distinct engine choices for the Basalt, ensuring a balance between city efficiency and highway power:

  • 1.2L Gen III PureTech Naturally Aspirated Petrol: Producing 82 PS and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine is ideal for urban commuters seeking high reliability and efficiency.
  • 1.2L Gen III PureTech Turbo Petrol: This "beast" of an engine delivers 110 PS. When paired with the 6-speed manual, it produces 190 Nm, while the 6-speed torque converter automatic boosts torque to 205 Nm.

Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Mileage)

The Basalt stands out as one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles in its class, particularly in its turbo-manual avatar:

  • 1.2L NA Petrol MT: 18 kmpl
  • 1.2L Turbo Petrol MT: 19.5 kmpl
  • 1.2L Turbo Petrol AT: 18.7 kmpl

Safety

Safety is a core pillar for Citroen in the Indian market. The Basalt has been awarded a 4-star safety rating by Bharat NCAP, making it one of the safest SUV-coupes in its segment.

Standard Safety Features across all variants:

  • 6 Airbags (Front, Side, and Curtain)
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
  • Hill Hold Control (HHC)
  • ISOFIX child seat anchors
  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers with reminders
  • ABS with EBD

Key Features and Technology

The 2025 and 2026 iterations of the Basalt emphasise comfort and "Advanced Comfort" suspension, a signature Citroen trait that soaks up bumps like a much more expensive vehicle.

  • Infotainment: A 10.25-inch high-definition touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
  • Driver Display: A 7-inch full digital instrument cluster with customizable views.
  • Comfort: The new Basalt X edition introduces ventilated front seats and a specialised rear-seat wing-to-wing headrest for maximum relaxation.
  • Convenience: Tropicalized automatic climate control, rear AC vents, wireless smartphone charging, and a massive 470-litre boot.

Citroen Basalt Rivals

The Citroen Basalt is the first ICE-powered coupe SUV in the mass market, with its closest direct rival being the upcoming Tata Curvv ICE. Beyond this, it also competes with established mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and Honda Elevate, offering a unique body style alternative within this segment.

Citroen Basalt X Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1199 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    80 - 108 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    470 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    115 - 205 Nm
Citroen Basalt X Variants

Citroen Basalt X price starts at ₹ 7.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen Basalt X comes in 9 variants. Citroen Basalt X's top variant is Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone.
9 Variants Available
Basalt X You 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.95 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Basalt X Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
₹9.42 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Basalt X Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.82 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Citroen Basalt X Latest Updates

Calendar icon26 Feb 2026
As diesel popularity wanes, five fuel-efficient petrol SUVs, like the Grand Vitara and Hyryder, emerge as top consumer choices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Dec 2025
Citroën India reports a threefold Q4 sales increase, reflecting successful market strategy adjustments and focusing on exports and localization.Read Full Story

Citroen Basalt X Images

Citroen Basalt X Image 1

Citroen Basalt X Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque115-205
Mileage18-18.7 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Basalt X specs and features

Citroen Basalt X Mileage

Citroen Basalt X in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Citroen Basalt X's petrol variant is 18 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Citroen Basalt X You 1.2 Petrol MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
You 1.2 Petrol MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
18 kmpl

