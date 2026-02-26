Citroen Basalt X Key Specs
- Engine1199 cc
- Mileage18 kmpl
- Power80 - 108 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space470 litres
- Max Torque115 - 205 Nm
The Citroen Basalt marks the French automaker’s foray into the mass-market coupe SUV space in India. Launched as part of Citroen’s C-Cubed program, which focuses on markets such as India and South America, the Basalt is built on the same platform as the C3 and C3 Aircross. It debuted on August 9, 2024, as the country’s first mass-market ICE coupe SUV, bringing the style of premium coupe crossovers into a more accessible price bracket. The model comes in a five-seater configuration and directly rivals the likes of the Tata Curvv.
The Basalt is designed to cater to a wide range of budgets, offering three primary trims: You, Plus, and Max. Recently, the lineup was further enhanced with the introduction of the Basalt X range, featuring premium black and tan interiors and added features like ventilated seats.
|Variant
|Engine & Transmission
|Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.)
|You
|1.2L Petrol MT
|₹8.15 Lakh
|Plus
|1.2L Petrol MT
|₹9.62 Lakh
|Plus Turbo
|1.2L Turbo Petrol MT
|₹11.02 Lakh
|Max Turbo
|1.2L Turbo Petrol MT
|₹12.07 Lakh
|Plus Turbo AT
|1.2L Turbo Petrol AT
|₹12.27 Lakh
|Max Turbo AT
|1.2L Turbo Petrol AT
|₹13.34 Lakh – ₹13.55 Lakh
Note: Prices vary based on the specific "X" edition upgrades and dual-tone colour options.
Citroen offers two distinct engine choices for the Basalt, ensuring a balance between city efficiency and highway power:
The Basalt stands out as one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles in its class, particularly in its turbo-manual avatar:
Safety is a core pillar for Citroen in the Indian market. The Basalt has been awarded a 4-star safety rating by Bharat NCAP, making it one of the safest SUV-coupes in its segment.
Standard Safety Features across all variants:
The 2025 and 2026 iterations of the Basalt emphasise comfort and "Advanced Comfort" suspension, a signature Citroen trait that soaks up bumps like a much more expensive vehicle.
The Citroen Basalt is the first ICE-powered coupe SUV in the mass market, with its closest direct rival being the upcoming Tata Curvv ICE. Beyond this, it also competes with established mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and Honda Elevate, offering a unique body style alternative within this segment.
Citroen Basalt X
₹7.95 Lakhs*
₹8.29 Lakhs*
₹8.67 Lakhs*
₹10.65 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
₹9.65 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
5 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
603 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Power
109 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
118 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
108 bhp
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
172 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
144 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Ground Clearance
189 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
-
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|115-205
|Mileage
|18-18.7 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Citroen Basalt X in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Citroen Basalt X's petrol variant is 18 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Citroen Basalt X You 1.2 Petrol MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
