|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|18.7 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹14.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Basalt X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.7 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 109 bhp @ 5500-2500 rpm and 205 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Basalt X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.29 Lakhs - 13.69 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.
The Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, USB Compatibility, Shift Indicator, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.