Citroen Basalt X Front Right Side
Citroen Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone

13.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Citroen Basalt X Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage19.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone

Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone Prices

The Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone, equipped with Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Basalt X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Basalt X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.29 Lakhs - 13.69 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.

Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Rear Defogger, GPS Navigation System, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.

Citroen Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone Price

Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone

₹13.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,83,500
RTO
1,30,350
Insurance
57,579
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,71,929
EMI@29,488/mo
Citroen Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
810 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.95 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
470 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4352 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Height
1593 mm
Width
1765 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
No

Storage

Cup Holders
Rear Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Safety

Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
On Citroen Basalt X :-Additional Benefits Upto ₹75...
Applicable on basalt-xyou-12-petrol-mt & 8 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
Citroen Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone EMI
EMI26,539 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,34,736
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,34,736
Interest Amount
3,57,622
Payable Amount
15,92,358

Citroen Basalt X other Variants

Basalt X You 1.2 Petrol MT

₹9.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,95,000
RTO
64,650
Insurance
43,281
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,03,431
EMI@19,418/mo
Basalt X Plus 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,42,000
RTO
77,940
Insurance
48,691
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,69,131
EMI@22,980/mo
Basalt X Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT

₹12.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,82,000
RTO
1,20,200
Insurance
53,843
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,56,543
EMI@27,008/mo
Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT

₹13.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,62,500
RTO
1,28,250
Insurance
56,806
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,48,056
EMI@28,975/mo
Basalt X Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT

₹13.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,07,000
RTO
1,32,700
Insurance
58,444
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,98,644
EMI@30,062/mo
Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dark Edition

₹14.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,35,862
RTO
1,35,586
Insurance
59,506
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,31,454
EMI@30,768/mo
Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT

₹14.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,89,500
RTO
1,40,950
Insurance
61,480
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,92,430
EMI@32,078/mo
Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone

₹15.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,10,500
RTO
1,43,050
Insurance
62,253
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,16,303
EMI@32,591/mo
